 MP: State Vice Prez Gives Victory Mantra At Assembly Steering Committee Meet
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The first meetings of the five assembly steering committees were conducted here at BJP’s district office ie Kushabhau Thackeray Bhawan on Saturday wherein the chief guest and state vice president gave the party cadre the victory mantra to win the assembly seats.

Discussing about the party's organisational matter, Joshi stressed that winning electoral battles is essential for the party to serve the people and this can only be done by strong power centres and polling booths. He also asked workers to gear up at each polling stations for the upcoming elections. He also expressed confidence in winning all seven state assembly seats in the district with dedication and perseverance. He also urged mass participation in the cleanliness drives ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1. District president Manoj Somani was prominently present.

Read Also
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti...
