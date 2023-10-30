MP: State Archaeology Team To Visit Army Public School Today

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A team from directorate of archaeology, archives and museum will inspect heritage building of Army Public School on Tuesday. The development is an outcome of a campaign launched by Mhow residents and social workers for the preservation of the school building that is a part of Mhow’s glorious history spreading across 200 years. They have also urged army officers to help preserve the heritage of the town along with historical structures in Deolali Cantt.

Social workers Trupti Mishra, Anupam Srivastava launched the save heritage campaign after authorities decided to demolish 200-year-old building of Army Public School. Meetings were held, campaigns launched and letters dispatched to Prime Minister, defence minister and chief minister for protecting the heritage building.