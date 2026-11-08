MP Sports Roundup 2026! Indore To Host World Snooker Championship, Bhopal Gears Up For Cricket Carnival, Young Athletes Shine | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The green baize is ready, the cues are being chalked and Indore is preparing to welcome the world as the World Snooker Championship 2026 arrives at the prestigious Yashwant Club from November 12 to 21.

More than 150 men and women players from over 30 countries are expected to compete in the 10-day international spectacle, bringing top-level cue sports action to Madhya Pradesh.

The championship will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI).

WORLD STARS, INDORE STAGE

The prestigious championship will provide Indore's sports enthusiasts an opportunity to witness international players displaying precision, patience, tactical brilliance and nerve under pressure.

BSFI secretary Sunil Bajaj, Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association president Bholu Mehta and BSFI vice-president Ashwini Puranik confirmed that leading male and female players from across the globe would participate.

The event adds another international sporting attraction to Indore's growing calendar.

NUMBERS GAME

10 days — championship duration

150+ — international players expected

30+ — participating countries

November 12 — opening day

November 21 — closing day

1 — global championship at Yashwant Club

Centuries rain, bowlers wreak havoc

Centuries, fiery bowling spells and commanding victories marked the MPCA Under-22 two-day cricket tournament, with Sanjay Lunawat Foundation (SLF) stealing the spotlight through a crushing innings-and-182-run victory over Rau Club.

Organised by the Indore District Cricket Association (IDCA) and sponsored by MPCA, the tournament witnessed impressive performances across six encounters.

SLF'S INNINGS DEMOLITION

Nihar Lavate (4 wickets) and Manas Jain (3) bundled Rau Club out for just 81.

SLF responded with a mammoth 365, powered by Akshat Bundela (79), Mahesh Damor (78) and Avi Pal (60). Ashutosh Nishad claimed five wickets for Rau.

Manas then grabbed 5 wickets, while Mahesh took three, dismissing Rau for 102 to seal the emphatic victory.

HARSHIT'S CENTURY POWERS DEVZ

Harshit Yadav smashed 115, while Soumya Patidar added 60 as Devz Academy posted 356/9 against ICC.

ICC managed 222, with Vivaan and Soumya claiming three wickets each.

Devz finished at 140/3 in their second innings, with Harshit scoring 63 and Saransh Surana 55, winning on the first-innings lead.

KARTIK'S TON, RYAN'S SIX-FOR

LSGCA crushed Mhow Sports by 10 wickets.

Vikas Kumar's brilliant 134 helped Mhow reach 248, but Ryan Gholpure claimed 6 wickets. Kartik Yadav struck 105 as LSGCA made 311. Mhow collapsed for 72 in the second innings, leaving LSGCA a target of 10, which they achieved without losing a wicket.

RNCA, MYCC, INDORE SPORTS SHINE

RNCA secured first-innings honours against Vijay Club despite Parth Gawli's impressive 144. Rajat Pachori scored 78 as RNCA replied with 289 against Vijay's 271. MYCC rode on Abhishek Yadav's magnificent 158 and Bhavya Chahal's 70 to post 360 against Shriram Sports, who reached 251/8. MYCC claimed first-innings honours. Indore Sports also prevailed on first-innings lead against Star Club. Balram Yadav struck an unbeaten 98, while Aryan Mandloi returned a match-defining six-wicket haul.

BRIEF SCORES

Sanjay Lunawat Foundation - 365 (Akshat Bundela 79, Mahesh Damor 78, Avi Pal 60; Ashutosh Nishad 5 wickets) beat Rau Club - 81 & 102 (Manas Jain 5 wickets in second innings) by an innings and 182 runs.

Devz Academy - 356/9 & 140/3 (Harshit Yadav 115, 63; Soumya Patidar 60) vs ICC - 222 - Devz won on first-innings lead.

LSGCA - 311 & 10/0 (Kartik Yadav 105) beat Mhow Sports - 248 & 72 (Vikas Kumar 134; Ryan Gholpure 6 wickets) by 10 wickets.

RNCA - 289 (Rajat Pachori 78) vs Vijay Club - 271 & 21/0 (Parth Gawli 144) - RNCA won on first-innings lead.

MYCC - 360 & 83/3 (Abhishek Yadav 158, Bhavya Chahal 70) vs Shriram Sports - 251/8 (Garv Dhakad 62; Saad Nagori 4 wickets) - MYCC won on first-innings lead.

Indore Sports - 215 & 172/9 (Balram Yadav 98*, Karan Tomar 64, Yug Tiwari 60) vs Star Club - 185 (Aryan Mandloi 6 wickets) — Indore Sports won on first-innings lead.

Indore’s Jayesh shares PM's golden honour

Indore's table tennis coach Jayesh Acharya added another feather to the city's sporting cap after being felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with India's medal-winning para table tennis contingent following its impressive performance at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India finished fourth in the overall standings with a record 114 medals, while its para table tennis players contributed seven bronze medals to the national tally.

The felicitation ceremony recognised the achievements of the athletes and their support staff, including Acharya and fellow coach Lalan Doshi.

SEVEN BRONZES, ONE PROUD MOMENT

Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Promotion Association president Om Soni and general secretary Pramod Gangrade said the Prime Minister congratulated the paddlers on their medal-winning performances.

Modi also praised prominent players, including Bhavina Patel, JD Madan and Sonal Patel, while acknowledging the efforts of the entire contingent.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse attended the ceremony.

JAYESH CREDITS SUPPORT SYSTEM

Expressing gratitude, Acharya credited the government's sporting initiatives and their implementation for helping Indian para-athletes achieve success on the international stage.

Madhya Pradesh table tennis officials Narendra Kaushik, Pramod Soni, Rinku Acharya, Nilesh Ved, Gaurav Patel and Amit Kotiya congratulated Acharya on the recognition.

Bhopal’s power trio lifts state hopes

Bhopal: Three promising Bhopal weightlifters have powered their way into the Madhya Pradesh State Weightlifting Selection Trials, scheduled in Indore on November 15, following impressive performances at the district trials.

Tanisha Asnani qualified in the Sub-Junior Girls' 69kg category, Pari Beldar in the Sub-Junior Girls' 77kg division and Veer Garhwanshi in the Sub-Junior Boys' +95kg super heavyweight category.

The trio will represent Bhopal at the state-level selection event.

STRENGTH ON SHOW

The Bhopal District Weightlifting Association organised the selection trials at TT Nagar Stadium on Saturday, bringing together young lifters competing in snatch and clean & jerk disciplines.

In the Cadet Boys' section, the 36kg category recorded a reported benchmark of 59kg, while performances in the 70kg category reached an impressive 145kg combined total.

Cadet Girls also demonstrated determination, with totals ranging from 48kg in the 32kg category to 104kg in the 61kg category.

The trials aimed to identify promising talent for the district squad ahead of the state competition.

STATE-BOUND TRIO

Weightlifter

Category

Tanisha Asnani

Sub-Junior Girls 69kg

Pari Beldar

Sub-Junior Girls 77kg

Veer Garhwanshi

Sub-Junior Boys +95kg

MP’s young guns ready for Vijayawada challenge

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has announced a 16-member boys' Under-16 squad for the prestigious BCCI Vijay Merchant Trophy, scheduled to be held in Vijayawada from November 14 to December 8, 2026.

The selected players will represent Madhya Pradesh in the national age-group cricket tournament, which provides a platform for promising young cricketers to showcase their talent and gain competitive experience.

The squad includes Samar Sisodiya, Sourish Chenani, Aradhya Adiwal, Granth Prajapat, Yuvraj Khetwani, Devansh Soni, Veer Pandey and Rudra Tenguriya.

Aadarsh Yadav, Arin Ojha, Preekshit Dhing, Tejas Patel, Aradhya Kolli, Manas Sachdeva, Faiz Kabir and Mohd Zulfiqar Sheikh complete the 16-member lineup.

The MPCA has yet to announce the team's captain, with the leadership decision expected separately.

MPCA U-16 SQUAD

Samar Sisodiya, Sourish Chenani, Aradhya Adiwal, Granth Prajapat, Yuvraj Khetwani, Devansh Soni, Veer Pandey, Rudra Tenguriya, Aadarsh Yadav, Arin Ojha, Preekshit Dhing, Tejas Patel, Aradhya Kolli, Manas Sachdeva, Faiz Kabir, Mohd Zulfiqar Sheikh.

Bhopal set for day-night cricket carnival

Bhopal: The Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA) will host the Thakur Hukum Singh Memorial All-India Men’s and Women’s Day-Night Cricket Tournament from November 15, bringing floodlit cricket action to the city.

The decision was finalised at an executive committee meeting held at the Old Campion Ground, with organisers announcing a total prize purse of around Rs 5 lakh.

Recognised by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), the tournament will be conducted according to MPCA guidelines and playing standards.

Matches will be staged under floodlights at the Old Campion Ground and other city venues.

The competition will feature two formats — an Inter-Club/Academy division for BDCA-registered teams and players, and a Corporate/Departmental All-India T20 Limited-Overs division.

Organisers have also lined up a range of individual awards, including Man of the Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler, Best Wicketkeeper and Player of the Tournament, along with cash prizes and trophies.