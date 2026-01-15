MP Sports News: Barwani & Khargone Storm Into Inter-District Senior Cricket Final | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament witnessed two vastly contrasting but equally dominant semifinal performances as Barwani and Khargone stormed into the final in style.

In a low-scoring thriller, Barwani pipped Khandwa based on a slender 11-run first innings lead, propelled by Jayant Gurjar’s sensational 10-wicket match haul (five wickets in each innings). Set 161 runs to win, Barwani finished at 73 for the loss of six wickets when play ended.

The other semifinal was a one-sided affair. Khargone demolished Jhabua for 73 before piling up a mammoth 404 in their first innings, powered by centuries from Harsh Saraf and Gaurav Dashore. A massive 371-run lead forced Jhabua to concede defeat, sending Khargone into the summit clash.

SEMI-FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

Barwani vs Khandwa

Khandwa Innings - 243 all out (Tamesh Thadani 59; Jayant Gurjar 5 wickets) & 172 for loss of nine wickets declared (Jayant Gurjar another 5-for, 10 wickets in match) Vs Barwani 1st Innings

254 all out (Hosh Suryavanshi 71; lead by 11 runs) & 73 for loss of six wickets. Advanced to the final based on the first innings lead.

Khargone vs Jhabua

Jhabua Innings - 73 all out (Prajjwal Joshi & Sahil Sheikh – 3 wickets each) Vs Khargone Innings - 404 all out (Harsh Saraf & Gaurav Dashore – centuries)

Jhabua conceded defeat by mutual agreement.

[Our Sports Reporter]