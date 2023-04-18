MP: Speeding truck kills one in Neemuch, relatives block road for 3 hours

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A person named Krishnapal Singh, 31 of Karadiya Maharaj village was killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Jhanjharwada industrial area on Saturday. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident.

A day after the accident, kin along with villagers staged a protest and blocked traffic on the Neemuch-Chitakheda road for three hours on Sunday, seeking the arrest of the accused and compensation to family members. Due to huge gathering of people, vehicular traffic on the road was also affected.

On getting information, SDM Mamta Khede, tehsildar Vijay Kumar and Baghana SHO Ajay Sarwan rushed to spot and assured the protestors of appropriate action against driver and adequate compensation to the family members.

After their intervention and negotiation, villagers finally decided to end the protest. DSP Vimlesh Uike, city SHO Karan Singh Shaktawat, Jeeran SHO KL Dangi along with police force also reached spot.

Local administration had imposed a ban on the transportation of wheat straw in the district. But transportation is prevalent since wheat and paddy straw is being used for burning purposes in the boiler of factories.

Following the accident, police and administration launched a joint drive to check transportation of wheat & paddy straw and seized 17 tractor- trolleys and two trucks, impounding them at RTO office premises.

Collector Dinesh Jain said that family members would be given benefits under state run Sambal Yojana. When asked about the drive, he said similar action has been taken in the past as well. Tough action against violators would continue in future.

Read Also Indore: 15 lakh forms submitted under Ladli Behna scheme in division