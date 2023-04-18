 Indore: 15 lakh forms submitted under Ladli Behna scheme in division
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 15 lakh forms submitted under Ladli Behna scheme in division

Indore: 15 lakh forms submitted under Ladli Behna scheme in division

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma informed that 15,38,490 women have submitted their applications under the scheme in all the districts of the division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Effective implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana is going on in the division and till date, 15.38 lakh women have submitted their applications. The submission of applications started on March 25.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma informed that 15,38,490 women have submitted their applications under the scheme in all the districts of the division. According to divisional nodal officer and joint commissioner development Sanjay Saraf 3,10,381 women have filed their applications in Indore district.

Collector Ilayaraja T said that camps have been set up in the district for submission of applications. He informed that 693 camps have been set up in urban areas and 525 in rural areas of the district. Adequate arrangements have been made for the convenience of women in the camps.

Read Also
Passengers demand to extend Indore-Jaipur Express to Khatu Shyam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp

Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp

Indore: Temperature crosses 39 degrees Celsius mark, likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius today

Indore: Temperature crosses 39 degrees Celsius mark, likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius today

Waxing gone wrong in Indore: Spa ordered to pay 70k

Waxing gone wrong in Indore: Spa ordered to pay 70k

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments