Indore: 15 lakh forms submitted under Ladli Behna scheme in division

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Effective implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana is going on in the division and till date, 15.38 lakh women have submitted their applications. The submission of applications started on March 25.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma informed that 15,38,490 women have submitted their applications under the scheme in all the districts of the division. According to divisional nodal officer and joint commissioner development Sanjay Saraf 3,10,381 women have filed their applications in Indore district.

Collector Ilayaraja T said that camps have been set up in the district for submission of applications. He informed that 693 camps have been set up in urban areas and 525 in rural areas of the district. Adequate arrangements have been made for the convenience of women in the camps.

