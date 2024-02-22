MP: SP Chairs 'Khatla' Meeting Ahead Of Bhagoria Festival In Alirajpur

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Bhagoria Haat festival, SP Rajesh Vyas chaired a 'Khatla' meeting with community members in Mathwad, a bordering village of Gujarat on Thursday.

Emphasising the pivotal role of youth, he discussed measures to deter substance abuse and promote gender respect and education, highlighting persisting societal challenges such as dowry and discrimination against women.

Moreover, SP warned villagers against extravagant expenditures, particularly during ceremonies, citing the detrimental impact on the local economy. He also emphasised on reduction in economic burdens and subsequent mitigation of migration trends.

He also administered pledges to combat crime, raise awareness against social evils, prioritise education and safeguard against cyber threats.

With the upcoming tribal Bhagoria festival, he urged community members for peaceful celebrations. Police personnel shall be deployed to ensure the upkeep of law and order.

He continued by saying that vigilance will also be kept by installing CCTV cameras with stringent punitive measures against perpetrators of harassment or violence against women.

SP reassured villagers to approach him with their grievances and concerns at any time. The event witnessed the presence of Alirajpur SDOP Ashwini Kumar, police station in-charge Bakhatgarh, inspector Sonu Sitole, outpost in-charge Chhaktala Mohan Dawar and others.