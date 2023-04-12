MP: Soon, Indoreans can catch a glimpse of metro train as a mockup coach is set to arrive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Soon, the residents of Indore will be able get the glimpse of their new metro train before it officially runs on tracks.

As per report of Nai Duniya, a mockup coach, which is essentially a dummy coach that looks and feels like the real one, will be installed in the city by April-end. This will allow people to understand the features of the metro train and get familiar with it before it starts running.

The mockup coach is being manufactured in Vadodara and will be transported to Indore by the end of April. It will have chairs, handles, screens, and other features that are similar to the real coach. The floor, color, and shape will also be exactly the same as the actual coach.

The Alstom company is producing 156 coaches for the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail projects. These coaches will be used for total 52 trains-- 27 trains for Bhopal and 25 for Indore. The trains will run at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour, and the company will maintain them for 15 years.

The trial run of the metro train is scheduled for September, but officials are preparing to start it in August. The trial run will cover a 5.9 kilometer stretch of the Super Corridor in Indore. The joint contract also includes the supply and installation of rolling stock, signaling, and telecommunications.