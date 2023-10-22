 MP: Sisodia To Take On Sajotia In Garoth
In Garoth, BJP announced Chandersingh Sisodia as its candidate against Subhash Sajotia of Congress.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the announcement of BJP candidate in Garoth assembly seat in Mandsaur district, both parties have declared their candidates in all four assembly seats here.

In Garoth, BJP announced Chandersingh Sisodia as its candidate against Subhash Sajotia of Congress.

In other three constituencies of the district, contest is set for - Vipin Jain of Congress against Yashpal Singh Sisodia of BJP in Mandsaur assembly, Congress’ Parshuram Sisodia against sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Jagdish Deora of BJP in Malhargarh, Congress’s Rakesh Patidar against sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh in Suwasara.

Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodia Vipin Jain

Malhargarh Jagdish Deora Parshuram Sisodia

Suwasra HS Dang Rakesh Patidar

Garoth Chandersingh Sisodia Subhash Sajotia

