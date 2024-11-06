MP: Signature Campaign For Soybean Price Hike Gains Momentum

Signature campaign at Malhargarh Krishi Upaj Mandi | FP Photo

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): A signature campaign, demanding an increase in the support price of soybean to Rs 8,000 per quintal, is gaining momentum, with 12,336 farmers already signing in support. The campaign is spearheaded by block Congress president Anil Sharma, who emphasises the urgent need for fair pricing to alleviate the financial struggles faced by farmers.

Farmers in the region were expressing their frustration over the current market prices, which are significantly lower than their production costs. For instance, farmer Vakil Dayama from Lodhakheda reported that after cultivating soybean on 15 bighas, he only harvested 8 bags and the market bid was a mere Rs 4,393.

Shantilal Panwar Sokdi highlighted that farmers were not receiving reasonable prices for soybean, peanuts and other crops. He pointed out that with rising inflation, the economic condition of farmers is deteriorating. The dissatisfaction among farmers has also drawn political attention.

District Congress vice president Ramchandra Karun criticised the BJP government for failing to provide adequate support to farmers, particularly after unseasonal rains devastated crops. He lamented the lack of compensation and insurance for farmers. He also demanded a survey and compensation to the farmers.