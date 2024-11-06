 MP: Signature Campaign For Soybean Price Hike Gains Momentum
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Signature Campaign For Soybean Price Hike Gains Momentum

MP: Signature Campaign For Soybean Price Hike Gains Momentum

He pointed out that with rising inflation, the economic condition of farmers is deteriorating.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Signature campaign at Malhargarh Krishi Upaj Mandi | FP Photo

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): A signature campaign, demanding an increase in the support price of soybean to Rs 8,000 per quintal, is gaining momentum, with 12,336 farmers already signing in support. The campaign is spearheaded by block Congress president Anil Sharma, who emphasises the urgent need for fair pricing to alleviate the financial struggles faced by farmers.

Farmers in the region were expressing their frustration over the current market prices, which are significantly lower than their production costs. For instance, farmer Vakil Dayama from Lodhakheda reported that after cultivating soybean on 15 bighas, he only harvested 8 bags and the market bid was a mere Rs 4,393.

Read Also
Bandhavgarh National Park's Baby Elephant Travels 100km In Search Of Dead Mother, Rescued From Katni...
article-image

Shantilal Panwar Sokdi highlighted that farmers were not receiving reasonable prices for soybean, peanuts and other crops. He pointed out that with rising inflation, the economic condition of farmers is deteriorating. The dissatisfaction among farmers has also drawn political attention.

District Congress vice president Ramchandra Karun criticised the BJP government for failing to provide adequate support to farmers, particularly after unseasonal rains devastated crops. He lamented the lack of compensation and insurance for farmers. He also demanded a survey and compensation to the farmers.

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Threat: Worli Police Arrest Bishnoi Man In Karnataka Over ₹5 Crore Extortion Demand
Salman Khan Threat: Worli Police Arrest Bishnoi Man In Karnataka Over ₹5 Crore Extortion Demand
FPJ MLA Audit: BJP Looks At Hattrick In Colaba Constituency While Rahul Narwekar Faces Challenges For Land Conversion
FPJ MLA Audit: BJP Looks At Hattrick In Colaba Constituency While Rahul Narwekar Faces Challenges For Land Conversion
Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital
Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Rescue Squad Constituted Amid Elephants' Deaths In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve...

Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Rescue Squad Constituted Amid Elephants' Deaths In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve...

Elephants’ Death In MP: Agriculture Scientists & Forest Officials Not On Same Page; Forest...

Elephants’ Death In MP: Agriculture Scientists & Forest Officials Not On Same Page; Forest...

MP: 3 Motorcycles, 1 Laptop, 1 Mobile Phone & Silver Jewellery Amounting To ₹4 Lakhs Recovered

MP: 3 Motorcycles, 1 Laptop, 1 Mobile Phone & Silver Jewellery Amounting To ₹4 Lakhs Recovered

MP: Stolen Dumper Worth ₹57 Lakhs Recovered, 3 Held

MP: Stolen Dumper Worth ₹57 Lakhs Recovered, 3 Held

MP: Signature Campaign For Soybean Price Hike Gains Momentum

MP: Signature Campaign For Soybean Price Hike Gains Momentum