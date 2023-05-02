MP: Shramdaan on Labour Day in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Donning dhoti and bandi, BJP member of Parliament Dr Sumer Singh Solanki performed Shramdaan on Labour Day, which also coincides with his birthday. To mark the day, the MP dug the sand with a shovel at Laal Ghati Pahadi in Sindhi Khodri village of Barwani district on Monday. Busy in work, the BJP leader looked no different from other labourers working at the hill.

Solanki later felicitated the labourers working there under MNREGA with garlands and presented them with tools.

Solanki later told the media that he was born in a poor farmer's family and during his childhood had worked hard with his family members as a labourer. Solanki has been working for the upliftment of tribals through Vanwasi Kalyan Parishad.

Before entering politics he had served at Barwani Shaheed Bheema Nayak Government PG College as assistant professor.