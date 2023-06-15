MP Shocker! Three Goons Snatch Revolver From Cop, Opens Fire In Neemuch

Representative Image | Image Source: Pixabay

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One sub-inspector of Rajasthan police was injured after three loot accused opened fire at them, informed ASP Sunder Singh Kanesh of Neemuch police.

An incident was reported at Jetpura Fanta in the district when the police party from Sadar Police Station in Nimbahera town in Rajasthan took three loot accused along with them.

Those who were injured in the incident was identified as Nanuram Gehlot and referred to Udaipur for treatment.

Kanesh informed that police apprehend three accused from Pipliyamandi village of Mandsaur district. As per the application submitted Nimbahera police team to the Neemuch police claimed that three accused attacked three police personnel party and flee the spot.

Ratlam range DIG Manoj Kumar Singh along with other senior police officials who rushed to the spot immediately after the incident, said while police party of the Rajasthan police team took three accused, including two who are involved in rape and loot and one other in other crime, they attacked cops in the van and snatched revolver and 12 bore gun. In the scuffle, the accused fired at SI Gehlot, who got a bullet wound. He was referred to Udaipur.

Denying the involvement of outsiders in the crime, DIG Singh said that no one from outside was involved in the crime, still, we are investing that whether the accused got any assistance from the outside.

DIG Singh added that Ujjain IG announced rewards of Rs 30,000 for the accused. Besides, as many as 15 teams of Neemuch and Pratapsgarh police launched joint search operations in the area.

Since it’s a border area, we are mulling to take concrete steps to ensure no repetition of such incidents in future, DIG Singh said.