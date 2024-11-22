MP Shocker! Mother Kills Four-Month-Old Twins In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A mother murdered her four-month-old twins, Hasan and Fatima in Ratlam. In a shocking confession, she revealed her overwhelming struggles with parenting and her husband’s lack of support, which led her to commit the crime.

Mother Pammi alias Muskaan, stated that after repeatedly asking her husband Amir Qureshi for help, she felt that killing the children would resolve her problems.

On Tuesday, the day of the incident, she placed one child in a water-filled tank while the other played nearby. Later she did the same with the second child. When her husband returned home with a friend, she falsely claimed that the children were missing.

As Amir and his friend searched for the twins, they eventually discovered them submerged in the tank. Despite their attempts to revive the infants, it was too late. In a further shocking twist, the couple buried the children in a graveyard behind the in-laws' residence in Sherani Pura without informing the police.

SP Amit Kumar stated that Manakchowk police team was formed to investigate the case. They gathered witness statements and physical evidence and conducted post-mortem after exhuming the bodies, which confirmed the cause of death from asphyxia due to drowning. Following a thorough investigation, both Muskaan and Amir were arrested and charged with murder.