 MP Shocker: Man Cuts Off His Tongue, Offers To Goddess Kali As Sacrifice
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Shocker: Man Cuts Off His Tongue, Offers To Goddess Kali As Sacrifice

MP Shocker: Man Cuts Off His Tongue, Offers To Goddess Kali As Sacrifice

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and sent the injured to district hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a threatening incident, a man allegedly cut off his tongue and offered it to Goddess Kali as a sacrifice at the Mata Basaiya temple in Chambal region on the second day of Navratri on Monday. As soon as he chopped off his tounge, he fell flat on the ground and blood rushed out of his mouth. Shocked, people in the temple informed police about the incident. 

Read Also
MP Shocker: Principal Brutally Beat 10-Yr-Old Girl With Neem Stick In Datia After Her Fight With His...
article-image

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and sent the injured to district hospital for treatment. 

The incident pertains to Kali Mata temple in the Mata Basaiya police station area of Morena district. According to information, Satish Jatav, on Monday told his father that he was going to offer his tongue to Kali Mata before leaving for the temple, but no family member took him seriously. 

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Leader Yadvendra Singh Resigns, Vows To Teach Kamal Nath 'A Lesson'
article-image

His father said, “Satish often used to say that one day he would cut his tongue and offer it to Kali Mata, but we never took it seriously.”

Later, when Ramnivas Sharma reached Kali Mata's court for worship, he found a young man lying unconsciously, drenched in blood. He immediately informed the police.

On the matter ASI Yogendra Bhadauria said, “We picked up the unconscious youth from the ground and sent him to the district hospital for treatment. Currently, he is hospitalised and not in a position to speak. The reasons for which he has cut his tongue are being investigated.”

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Announces Six Candidates, And Like BJP Keeps Names Of Three Seats On Hold
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 'Ye Bandhan To...' Kailash Vijayvargiya Sings Bhajans At Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's Event...

Indore: 'Ye Bandhan To...' Kailash Vijayvargiya Sings Bhajans At Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's Event...

Madhya Pradesh: Famous Harishewa Dham's Swami Injured In Car Accident In Udaipur

Madhya Pradesh: Famous Harishewa Dham's Swami Injured In Car Accident In Udaipur

MP Shocker: Man Cuts Off His Tongue, Offers To Goddess Kali As Sacrifice

MP Shocker: Man Cuts Off His Tongue, Offers To Goddess Kali As Sacrifice

Indore: Congress Leader Akshay Kanti Bam's Supporters Stage Protest After Party Fields Raja...

Indore: Congress Leader Akshay Kanti Bam's Supporters Stage Protest After Party Fields Raja...

Indore: Man, 4-yr-old Daughter Killed After Being Hit By Truck On Bypass Road 

Indore: Man, 4-yr-old Daughter Killed After Being Hit By Truck On Bypass Road 