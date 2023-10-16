MP Shocker: Man Cuts Off His Tongue, Offers To Goddess Kali As Sacrifice

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a threatening incident, a man allegedly cut off his tongue and offered it to Goddess Kali as a sacrifice at the Mata Basaiya temple in Chambal region on the second day of Navratri on Monday. As soon as he chopped off his tounge, he fell flat on the ground and blood rushed out of his mouth. Shocked, people in the temple informed police about the incident.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and sent the injured to district hospital for treatment.

The incident pertains to Kali Mata temple in the Mata Basaiya police station area of Morena district. According to information, Satish Jatav, on Monday told his father that he was going to offer his tongue to Kali Mata before leaving for the temple, but no family member took him seriously.

His father said, “Satish often used to say that one day he would cut his tongue and offer it to Kali Mata, but we never took it seriously.”

Later, when Ramnivas Sharma reached Kali Mata's court for worship, he found a young man lying unconsciously, drenched in blood. He immediately informed the police.

On the matter ASI Yogendra Bhadauria said, “We picked up the unconscious youth from the ground and sent him to the district hospital for treatment. Currently, he is hospitalised and not in a position to speak. The reasons for which he has cut his tongue are being investigated.”

