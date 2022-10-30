MP: Seminar held on police behaviour toward weaker sections in Sendhwa

FPNS

SENDHWA (BARWANI): Two-day seminar on ‘Sensitive behaviour of police towards the weaker sections of society’ was concluded at the Barwani police control room, on the instruction of Police Headquarter, Bhopal.

The program was inaugurated by superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla by garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati. After that, he guided the present head constables, assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), and sub-inspector (SI) about how to behave with destitute people visiting police stations.

He said, not only the people belonging from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) come under the weaker sections but women, children, mentally retarded and elderly people are also included in it. Police should be completely sensitive towards them. Cops should register their complaints on priority basis.

Along with this, information regarding the formation of SC/ST certificate under SC/ST Act 1989 was also provided by Aadim Jati Kalyan (AJK) station in-charge Nathu Singh Randha. Similarly, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ruprekha Yadav guided them about behaviour towards women. Information regarding cybercrime was given by Cyber Cell, Barwani SI Ritesh Khatri. Seminar was attended by large numbers of police officials.

