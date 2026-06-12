MP Seeks Probe Into Officials’ Conduct In Alot Constituency | AI-generated

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain-Alot MP Anil Firojiya has formally written to the district minister-in-charge, urging a thorough and impartial investigation into complaints concerning the functioning of certain officials and employees in the Alot Assembly constituency.

In his letter, Firojiya highlighted that he has been receiving grievances from public representatives and citizens regarding administrative transparency and the conduct of some officials.

The MP specifically raised concerns about the potential reposting of Patwari Ajay Chauhan to Alot.

Chauhan, currently serving in Sailana, had earlier been transferred from Alot following complaints of alleged administrative irregularities. Local representatives have reportedly opposed his return.

Firojiya also mentioned issues raised against CM Rise School Principal Firoz Khan, with complaints pointing to a lack of transparency in school administration and concerning interactions with students and parents.

The MP emphasised the need for an impartial and fact-based inquiry into these allegations and requested that appropriate action be taken in the public interest.

The letter has sparked discussion in the region, with citizens and officials now awaiting the administration’s response and any consequent measures.