MP: School accountant booked for embezzlement of Rs 11L in Guna

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant of Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School, Madhusudangarh town, was booked on Wednesday for embezzling nearly Rs 11 lakh of student’s fee. The accused, Manish Gupta, was booked on complaint of principal Brijbihari Tripathi. In his complaint, Tripathi said that Manish Gupta worked as an accountant from July 1, 2022.

His work included collecting monthly fee from students and depositing it in bank and maintaining cashbook. Taking advantage of his position, he made entries in the school records, but did not deposit the cash in bank account. The embezzlement came to fore when bank statement was issued to school administration during annual account closing on March 31, 2023. He was found to be involved in embezzlement of Rs 11.4 kakh between November 22, 2022 and April 1, 2023.

He used the money for personal benefits. School also issued notice to Gupta asking him to return the money on April 10, but in vain. On the basis of complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation was initiated.

Read Also MP: Man duped of Rs 10L in fake land deal in Guna