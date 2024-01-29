MP: Saraswati Vidya Mandir Aims For Residential School In Shajapur, To Start CBSE Classes For XI & XII

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Saraswati Vidya Mandir, run by Digambar Rao Tijare Child Welfare Committee, celebrated its 47th anniversary on Sunday. Principal Surendra Joshi, during a press conference, shared insights into the institution's achievements and upcoming initiatives.

He said that it was established in 1977 and has evolved into a symbol of educational excellence over the past four decades. He highlighted the commitment to shaping the future of the young generation through a blend of discipline and cultural education.

He also announced that a new residential school has been proposed to incorporate modern teaching methods, skill development programmes and sports facilities, aligning with the NEP 2020. The school aimed to introduce CBSE classes XI and XII in the upcoming session.

He also elaborated on the institution's dedication to providing modern and technical knowledge with a strong foundation in values. The school has internet and projector facilities in classrooms, along with separate smart classes for comprehensive learning, besides facilities for sports and yoga practice.

It has achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the previous academic year. Notably, the results for the sessions 2021-22 and 2022-23 recorded a maximum of 94 and 89 per cent respectively.