 MP: Sakhi One Stop Centre binds three families together, brings back smiles in Dhar
MP: Sakhi One Stop Centre binds three families together, brings back smiles in Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The one-stop centre ‘Sakhi’ on the Dhar district hospital premises has united three families and helped in bringing back smiles on their faces.

The centre has been working 24X7 in order to help women from all sections of the society who are counselled, helped and provided guidance and protection.

In order to provide assistance to the hapless women, center administrator Jyotsna Thakur counsels grieving families. In the first case, a 25-year-old woman came to the Centre with a complaint of one-sided divorce. The centre held a counselling session and brought a compromise in the family. In the second case, a woman approached the centre with domestic violence and abuse. The centre provided counselling to both the warring parties and brought compromise.

In the third case, a woman raised a complaint of dowry-related harassment. Both the parties were called twice for counselling and finally, a compromise was reached.

One stop centre staff constable Santoshi Katare, case worker Leela Rawat and others were present. One stop centre (Sakhi) contact number 07292-234056 is operated in District Bhoj Hospital premises in Dhar.

