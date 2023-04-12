MP: Manoj Somani replaces Rajeev Yadav as Dhar BJP boss

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the removal of Rajeev Yadav, Manoj Somani was appointed as new Dhar BJP district chief. The appointment came after factionalism and indiscipline were reported among local BJP workers under Yadav.

With so many controversies dogging the party since it lost power in Dharnagar panchayat, municipality and district panchayat elections in the past two years, factionalism and indiscipline grabbed headlines. Due to alleged anomalies in ticket distribution process, party faces defeat in Pithampur, Sardarpur, Rajgarh, Dhamnod, Dharmapuri and Kukshi municipal council elections.

Former union minister and senior BJP leader Vikram Verma also made serious allegations against him. Less than a month before Dhar municipal election, there's resentment brewing in the party as former councillor, veteran leaders and supporters of MLA Neena Verma were denied party tickets. In which, 3 BJP councillors lost and independents won.

MLA Verma also expressed dissatisfaction over ignoring veteran councillors in municipal council committee formation. BJP leaders and officials expressed rage towards Yadav during the meeting with national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Manoj Somani has been appointed as the new district president while Yadav has been appointed as State Working Committee member.

After getting the boot, former district president Yadav said, ‘I will continue to believe in party’s policies and follow its orders.’

