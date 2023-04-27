MP: Sakhi Niwas Kendra for working women in Kheda village

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar administration in collaboration with Pithampur municipality is constructing a Sakhi Niwas in Kheda village for women employees. The Niwas is likely to be ready by May.

The decision has been taken following rise in number of women employees in factories of Pithampur industrial area and in various factories.

Working women will be able to live in Sakhi Niwas on low rent. Sub-Divisional Officer Roshni Patidar said that Sakhi Niwas had eight rooms and could house 15 women. The women would have to pay Rs 1,000 as rent for room, including furniture.

The Sakhi Niwas would have all facilities and a warden for security. Adequate security and cleanliness arrangements would be made with the cooperation of municipality.

Sub-Divisional Officer said that Sakhi Niwas Center was being constructed in Kheda as it was at a walking distance from industrial area.

She said that more rooms would be constructed if the demand rises to ensure safe rented accommodation.

