MP: 'Safeguard Environment And Cherish Constitution'

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jansamvad Yatra, led by tribal worker Porlal Kharte, which resumed after a pause due to the assembly elections, reached Sendhwa city on its eighth day. The Yatra was dedicated to preserving culture, nature, democracy, and the Constitution. Having embarked on this journey on September 2, 2023, Kharte commenced the Yatra from Indore.

With a massive convoy of hundreds of vehicles, the Yatra has been a testament to his commitment to serving society and the nation. Restarting the Yatra from Mhow, the birthplace of Dr BR Ambedkar, Kharte's journey traversed through various regions, including Maheshwar, Dhamnod Thikri, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpur, Nangalwadi before arriving in Sendhwa.

The eighth day's Jansamvad Yatra commenced after paying homage to Baba Bhilat Dev in Nangalwadi, passing through several villages en route to Sendhwa, including Ojhar, Balasamund, and Salikala villages. Kharte outlined the Yatra's purpose, emphasising the need to uphold India's rich diversity while safeguarding the environment and the cherished Indian Constitution.

The upcoming phase of the Yatra will traverse villages falling within the Sendhwa, Rajpur, Barwani, and Pansemal, culminating at the 31st Tribal Cultural Unity Mahasammelan scheduled to be held in Dadra Nagar Haveli. Tribal Ekta Parishad former national president Anil Rawat, Sildar Solanki, janpad vice-president Sitaram Barde, janpad panchayat member Prakash Bandod besides other members also attended the Yatra.