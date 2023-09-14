MP: Sadhvi Shares Significance Of Jain Festival `Paryushan’

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Jain community, on Wednesday, celebrated the first day of `Paryushan Mahaparva’ with great devotion and spirituality. In the morning hours, a large number of Jains from all walks of life performed aarti followed by lecture, pratikraman aarti and Prabhu-Bhakti.

To mark the first day of auspicious occasion `Paryushan Mahaparva’ of Jain Shwetambar community, Sadhvi Tattravuchi Sri shared the significance of the Jain festival.

Paryushan Mahaparv is immensely important in Jainism, encompassing both the Digambara and Shwetambar communities. As part of this festival, people fast, recite penances and reflect deeply on their spiritual lives.

It is a time when individuals strive for righteousness and spiritual purification, ultimately seeking salvation. She also elaborated five duties of a devotee which include Amari Pravartan, Sadharmik Bhakti, Kshama, Ashtam Tapa and Chaitya Paripati. Paryushan Parv derives its origins from the life of Lord Mahavir

Tributes paid to Devi Ahilyabai

Members of the municipal council, Sanwer paid tributes to the late Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on Wednesday. During this, municipal council president Sandeep Changedia, MP representative Yogendra Sharma, Disha committee member Jitendra Jatiya, Krishna Murari Ostwal and others garlanded the portrait and pledged to follow the path shown by Holkar.