 MP: Sachin Birla To Contest From Barwah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Sachin Birla To Contest From Barwah

MP: Sachin Birla To Contest From Barwah

From Bhagwanpura, party announced Chandra Singh Vamkle as its candidate against Congress’ Kedar Dawar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As per the BJP list, Sachin Birla will contest from Barwah. In 2018, Birla contested on a Congress ticket and defeated Hitendra Singh Solanki of BJP by a margin of 30,508 votes. Later he joined BJP. He will face Narendra Patel of Congress.

In Khargone, both the BJP and Congress kept trust in Balkrushna Patidar and Ravi Joshi respectively as both the candidates entered into the fray in 2018 as well and at that time, Patidar was defeated by Ravi Joshi by a margin of 9,512 votes.

From Bhagwanpura, party announced Chandra Singh Vamkle as its candidate against Congress’ Kedar Dawar. In 2018, Dawar contested as an independent and defeated Jamnasingh Solanki of BJP by 9,716 votes.

Khargone district

Bhikangaon Nanda Bramhane Jhuma Solanki

Barwah Sachin Birla Narendra patel

Maheshwar Rajkumar Meo Vijay Laxmi Sadho

Kasrawad Atmaram Patel Sachin Yadav

Khargone Balkrushna Patidar Ravi Joshi

Bhagwanpura Chandra Singh Vamkle Kedar Dawar

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP's 5th List Of 92 Candidates Out; State Gen Secy Sabnani To Fight Congress' PC...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

MP: This Time, BJP Had A Final Say In Deciding Candidates

MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

MP: Congress Divided Over Joshi’s Candidature In Khategaon

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

MP: Prabha Confident Of Victory & Return Of Cong Govt In State

Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

Pregnant Woman's Death: Nurses Charged For Negligence In MP's Pipliya Mandi

MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa

MP: Congmen Burn Effigy Of Party Candidate In Sendhwa