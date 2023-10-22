MP: Sachin Birla To Contest From Barwah

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As per the BJP list, Sachin Birla will contest from Barwah. In 2018, Birla contested on a Congress ticket and defeated Hitendra Singh Solanki of BJP by a margin of 30,508 votes. Later he joined BJP. He will face Narendra Patel of Congress.

In Khargone, both the BJP and Congress kept trust in Balkrushna Patidar and Ravi Joshi respectively as both the candidates entered into the fray in 2018 as well and at that time, Patidar was defeated by Ravi Joshi by a margin of 9,512 votes.

From Bhagwanpura, party announced Chandra Singh Vamkle as its candidate against Congress’ Kedar Dawar. In 2018, Dawar contested as an independent and defeated Jamnasingh Solanki of BJP by 9,716 votes.

