MP: Rural Indore also gets cleanliness award

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
Representative Photo | Photo: BMC
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2022, Indore district has got an award for securing 3rd rank in West Zone for ODF sustainability and implementation of various components of ODF-Plus.

The award was received by MP Shankar Lalwani and Zilla Panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma at a function organised in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday.

The award was presented by Union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Giriraj Singh was also present in the programme.

