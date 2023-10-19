MP: Rs 10L Cash Seized From BJP Leader's Employees

Representative Pic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Raisen district Special Surveillance Team (SST) seized Rs10 lakh cash from two employees of Rajlakshmi Construction Company, reportedly linked to a BJP leader from Guna. The recovery was made during a routine checking in Bharkutch police circle of Raisen.

On a Wednesday evening, the SST inspected vehicles at Digwad checkpoint. The cash was recovered from Phoolsingh Parmar and Anil Dhakad, who worked in Rajlakshmi Construction Company. The company operates out of Raghogarh, Guna.

The duo failed to provide any documents for the cash. Sources indicate that Rajlakshmi Construction Company is linked to BJP leader Radheshyam Dhakad, who hails from Raghogarh.

The two employees claimed that they were transporting the cash to settle a bill at a local petrol pump. The company is known to be involved in road construction projects in Bamhori region of Raisen district.

This operation was executed with utmost precision, with a seizure document being promptly prepared by authorities present, including ASP Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse, SDOP Bari Aditi B Saxena, naib tehsildar Shibbu Kasoria and police station in-charge Vinod Parmar.

