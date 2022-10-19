e-Paper Get App
MP: Rs 10 lakh ganja saplings recovered, man arrested in Badnawar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
FPNS
BADNAWAR (DHAR): Badnawar police acting on the tip-off recovered 510 ganja (weed) saplings worth Rs 10 lakh from Jhinjhapada village under Piplipada panchayat. Police arrested one Panna Girwal, who owns the agriculture field.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan informed that the total weight of 510 saplings stands around 203 kilograms.

Police registered a case against the farm owner under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and began an investigation into the matter. 

