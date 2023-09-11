MP: Row Over Shifting Of Railway Headquarters To Indore | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The hunger strike continued for the 21st day as part of the protest by “Ujjain Running Headquarters Bachao Joint Sangharsh Samiti” of all railway organisations against the shifting of the Ujjain lobby to Indore. Vijay Yadav, Anand Saxena and Siddiqui Nagori participated in the hunger strike on Sunday.

The serial indefinite hunger strike going on since August 21 is getting support from all the trade unions, student organisations, MPs, former MPs, cabinet ministers, public representatives and other intellectuals of the city.

MP Anil Firojiya also intervened in this matter and ordered the divisional railway manager and the general manager to immediately cancel the order, but their stubbornness and arbitrariness continued.

To resolve this matter, Western Railway Church Gate has constituted a 3-member committee which is on a tour of Ratlam division and is having a meeting with Ujjain Bachao Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti in Ratlam on Monday.

If positive results are not achieved in the meeting, a big agitation will be launched. The joint struggle committee demands that the meeting should be held in Ujjain instead of Ratlam.

Joint sangharsh committee conveners SS Sharma and Abhilash Nagar have only one demand that the order issued on March 20, in which the posts of loco pilot mail express from Ujjain and Chittorgarh headquarters be abolished and transferred to other places.

