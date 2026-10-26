MP Road Accident: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Tree, Overturns Into Ditch In Dhar; 3 Critical | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were killed and four others injured after a speeding car hit a tree and overturned into a ditch near Kanwan on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane around midnight.

The accident occurred near Hotel Nimbu Mirchi under Kanwan police station. Three of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as driver Ankur Verma (30) of Jawahar Marg, Shajapur and Rohitkumar Dhakad (28) of Ghatiya village under Sonkutch police station.

According to preliminary information, Ankur allegedly dozed off while driving. The car struck a tree, uprooted it and overturned into a ditch. Ankur was trapped in his seat and was extricated after considerable effort.

A toll plaza ambulance, a 108 ambulance and a Dial 112 vehicle reached the spot. Rescue personnel cut open the car to remove the victims and shifted them to the hospital.

After first aid, all four injured were referred to Indore.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Indore to Sanwariyaji. Post-mortem examinations of the two deceased were conducted after their relatives arrived and the bodies were handed over to the families. Kanwan police have registered a case and begun investigating the accident.