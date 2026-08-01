MP Revenue Inspector Injured After Foiling Robbery Bid By Four Bike-Borne Miscreants | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A Revenue Inspector (RI) was injured after four bike-borne miscreants allegedly attacked him and attempted to rob him on the Kukshi-Manawar road on Friday evening.

The incident occurred between Dhulsar and Ambada villages when Revenue Inspector Ambaram Tadwal, posted in the Manawar revenue circle, was returning to his native village, Rebarda, on a motorcycle.

According to police, the four suspects, travelling on two motorcycles, signalled Tadwal to stop. Mistaking them for acquaintances, he halted his vehicle.

The suspects allegedly assaulted him, snatched his mobile phone and attempted to steal his motorcycle. During the scuffle, a sharp-edged agricultural tool carried by one of the suspects fell to the ground.

Tadwal picked it up and confronted the attackers, forcing them to flee. The suspects abandoned the stolen mobile phone before escaping.

Tadwal sustained injuries to both arms, including a fracture, and was admitted to a private hospital in Kukshi for treatment. His family was informed and police inspected the scene soon after the incident.

On Saturday, Kukshi Police recorded Tadwal's statement at the hospital and seized the weapon left behind by the suspects. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.