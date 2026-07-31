Remove Illegal Hoardings; Even Carrying My Photos Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sending a strong message on rule enforcement and equal application of the law, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has ordered the immediate removal of all illegal hoardings carrying his photograph and directed civic officials to launch a citywide drive against unauthorised hoardings.

According to municipal officials, the action was initiated on the Mayor's instructions after he received information that some hoardings related to Kanwar activities had been put up with his photograph at various locations across the city.

Bhargav said that supporters and workers may have installed the hoardings out of emotion, but no one is above the rules. He instructed officials to remove all illegal hoardings across the city without any discrimination, irrespective of the person, group or organisation involved.

The Mayor emphasised that Indore's identity is not limited to cleanliness alone but also lies in strict adherence to rules and maintaining an orderly urban environment. He said the removal of illegal hoardings is essential to preserve the city's beauty and improve traffic management.

"Law is equal for everyone, and everyone must follow it. Indore has a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal hoardings, and there are also court directives on the matter," Bhargav said.

He added that as soon as he received information about the hoardings carrying his photograph, he immediately directed the concerned department to remove them. The civic body, he said, will continue taking action against all unauthorised hoardings that harm the city's aesthetics and cleanliness.