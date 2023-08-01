MP: Renowned Malwi Singer Tipaniya Injured In Road Accident In Dewas

MP: Four Including Renowned Malwi Singer Tipaniya Injured In Road Accident In Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Four people from the same family, including renowned Malawi singer and Padma Shri Awardee Prahlad Singh Tipaniya were injured in a road accident on Maksi Road in Dewas.

As per information, the accident was reported on Tuesday when Prahlad Singh Tipaniya who is a folk singer (performs Kabir bhajans in the Malwi folk style) along with four relatives was heading towards the ancestral village from Indore. A speeding pick-up vehicle rammed into the car they were travelling in along Maksi road under Bank Note Press police station limits.

Four occupants of the car including Tipaniya were injured. Upon receiving the news of the accident City Congress President Manoj Rajani rushed to the accident spot and to oversee the rescue operation, he rushed injured persons to the District hospital with his own vehicle.

The collision occurred as the pickup vehicle was travelling at a high speed and crashed into a car. The car was badly damaged after colliding with a pickup. Although four of the occupants received nominal injuries and they were discharged from the hospital after getting medical treatment.

Notably, Malawi singer Tipaniya survived a road accident earlier too. In the year 2019, he also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Dewas seat on a Congress ticket.

