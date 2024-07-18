 MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start From July 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start From July 18

MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start From July 18

While seats in most of the government colleges got filled, private colleges could witness only around 35 to 40 per cent of admissions. When the third round closed, private colleges approached DHE officials demanding at least two more rounds of CLC for filling vacant seats.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
(Representative image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With around 65 per cent seats still lying vacant in private colleges, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has granted second round of college level counselling, registrations for which is going to begin from Thursday. Initially, the DHE provided three rounds of counselling for admission in traditional undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The first two rounds were centralised online counselling and the third one was college-level counselling (CLC) round.

While seats in most of the government colleges got filled, private colleges could witness only around 35 to 40 per cent of admissions. When the third round closed, private colleges approached DHE officials demanding at least two more rounds of CLC for filling vacant seats. The DHE has partly accepted their demand with granting one additional round of CLC. The colleges said that the department has assured them of providing one more round of CLC if the seats still remained vacant.

Read Also
Bhopal: Maximum Dams Don't Have Water Till 50% Of Their Filling Capacity
article-image

CLC Schedule

Registrations -- July 18 to July 22

Document verification -- July 18 to July 23

Seat allotment -- July 27

Fee submission -- July 27 to July 31

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

QS Executive MBA Rankings-2024: IIM Indore Makes Remarkable Debut, Bags 25th Rank In Asia-Pacific...

QS Executive MBA Rankings-2024: IIM Indore Makes Remarkable Debut, Bags 25th Rank In Asia-Pacific...

MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start...

MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start...

Social Malaise: Indore Division Records 57 Child Marriages In A Year

Social Malaise: Indore Division Records 57 Child Marriages In A Year

Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

Indore: Govt Asks Collectors, CMHOs To Act Against Quacks; IMA Offers Helping Hand

PNB Bank Robbery Case: Ex-Army Man Identified As Robber, Rs 3 Lakh, TV Recovered From His House

PNB Bank Robbery Case: Ex-Army Man Identified As Robber, Rs 3 Lakh, TV Recovered From His House