MP: Relief For Colleges As DHE Grants 2nd Round Of College-Level Counselling; Registrations start From July 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With around 65 per cent seats still lying vacant in private colleges, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has granted second round of college level counselling, registrations for which is going to begin from Thursday. Initially, the DHE provided three rounds of counselling for admission in traditional undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The first two rounds were centralised online counselling and the third one was college-level counselling (CLC) round.

While seats in most of the government colleges got filled, private colleges could witness only around 35 to 40 per cent of admissions. When the third round closed, private colleges approached DHE officials demanding at least two more rounds of CLC for filling vacant seats. The DHE has partly accepted their demand with granting one additional round of CLC. The colleges said that the department has assured them of providing one more round of CLC if the seats still remained vacant.

CLC Schedule

Registrations -- July 18 to July 22

Document verification -- July 18 to July 23

Seat allotment -- July 27

Fee submission -- July 27 to July 31