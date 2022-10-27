MP: Regular MBA admissions closed, distant mode option still open 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Admissions in regular MBA programmes offered by B-schools in the state closed on Tuesday midnight. Those who missed the bus still have an option of doing MBA course in open and distant mode.

Centre for Open and Distance Education, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), had lately got permission for running two-year MBA and MCA courses from University Grants Commission.

“The centre has invited online applications through davv.mponline.gov.in latest by November 13. The counselling and admission process will be on November 14 and 15,” said centre director Prof Pratosh Bansal.

In regular MBA courses, nearly 90 to 95 per cent of B-school vacancies in the city got filled but colleges are seeking one more round of counselling for filling the rest of the vacancies.

Citing Diwali festivities, Shri Jain Diwakar College director Dr Narendra Dhakad said, “Most of the students had gone back to their hometowns due to Diwali so many of them could not participate in college-level counselling (CLC) rounds, dates of which clashed with the festival.”

The MBA admissions of the final round of CLC continued till midnight on Tuesday.

The students whose names featured on the list of students selected on the basis of merit submitted fee and documents for confirmation of admission. The registrations for the second CLC round were permitted till 11.45 pm Tuesday whereas the admission window was opened till midnight.

As the admission process was online students were not required to show up at the colleges for CLC round.

With this final round, the admissions in MBA courses have closed.

As per information, almost all seats in core MBA courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) through IMS and IIPS have been filled. In Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College which is also known as GACC, all seats in MBA courses got filled. Same is the situation in around 10 leading B-schools in the city.

This year, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) had granted four rounds of counselling for admission to MBA courses, two centralized online rounds and two college-level counselling (CLC) rounds.