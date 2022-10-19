MP: Rebel BJP candidate wins Bhikangaon municipal council president's post

FPNS

BHIKANGAON (KHARGONE): Election results for the post of president in Bhikangaon municipal council in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh surprised the BJP. In the election of president, Poonam Amit Jaiswal stood as a rebel candidate after failing to get a BJP and emerged victorious by a margin of one vote against BJP’s official candidate Sudha Mahajan. Poonam got eight out of 15 votes, while Mahajan got seven.

The election for the post of president was held in the SDM office on Tuesday. After the result was declared, supporters started celebrating with drums and cards and fireworks. Poonam reached the SDM office with Congress MLA.

In the presence of SDM Milind Dhoke in the SDM office, the process of election of president and vice-president started. The councillor started reaching the SDM office at around 10.30 am. Congress councillor arrived with MLA Jhuma Solanki. BJP councillors were accompanied by party office bearers. Two application forms were submitted for the post of president. Sudha Mahajan from BJP submitted the form. At the same time, Poonam Amit Jaiswal also submitted the form for the post of president.

Earlier, out of 15 wards of Bhikangaon municipal body, both BJP and Congress won six wards each, while independent candidates pocketed three wards. The election process for the post of vice president will start at 3 pm.

