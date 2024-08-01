 MP: Rear Portion Of Dilapidated House Collapses In Burhanpur, Owner Rescued
HomeIndoreMP: Rear Portion Of Dilapidated House Collapses In Burhanpur, Owner Rescued

Residents reported that the house had become extremely dilapidated, and the municipal corporation had issued notices twice to address the condition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Wrecked portion of dilapidated house |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The rear portion of a dilapidated two-storey house near Chandrakala intersection in the Lohar Mandi area of the city collapsed at around 8:30 am on Thursday.

The incident narrowly avoided a major accident, but owner Ali Akbar Navalakha was trapped under the debris. With the prompt assistance of teacher Asif and other local residents, he was rescued and taken to a private hospital, suffering a minor head injury and a fractured leg.

At the time of the collapse, other family members were present in the house but, fortunately, were unharmed.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the municipal corporation quickly arrived at the scene.

Municipal Corporation employees stated that the dilapidated house would be demolished today. They noted that mutual disputes often prevent the demolition of unsafe structures, despite continuous notices issued by the corporation.

The front part of the house is also reported to be in a deteriorated state, with a notice issued by the corporation just a month ago.

