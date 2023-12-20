MP: Ratlam To Host 24th Khel Chetna Mela From Jan 9

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are on for the 24th Khel Chetna Mela (KCM) to be held here from January 9 to 12 under the auspices of Kreeda Bharti and Chetanya Kashyap Foundation. A meeting of the sports advisors, conveners, and co-conveners was held to finalise the schedule of the four-day event. Giving this information, secretary of the Khel Chetna Mela Samiti Mukesh Jain said that this time before holding KCM, respective sports conveners will hold the training camps for the participants which will be held from December 27 to January 3 at various sports grounds of the city.

An estimated 7,000 school students of the city will take part in 18 sports events during the KCM which include basketball, table tennis, badminton, athletics, kabaddi, kho-kho, cricket, football, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, chess, swimming, malkhamb, skating, shooting, bodybuilding, and others. KCM Samiti Krida Bharti district president Dr Gopal Majawadia, R C Tiwari, Devendra Wadhava, Akhlesh Gupta, Prakash Vyas, Jagdish Shrivastava, Gulam Mohammad, Padymna Majawadia, Amrik Rana, Rakesh Sharma, Pappu Mehta, Jitendra Dhulia, Jitendra Singh Ranawat, Bablu Tiwari, Narendra Rao, Kawaljeet Singh, and others were present in the meeting.