 MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The redevelopment work is expected to significantly improve the overall passenger experience in the Ratlam Division.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Division of Western Railway Zone is undergoing a massive transformation at a cost of approximately Rs 340 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The redevelopment work is in progress at 15 stations, including Ratlam, Dahod, Dewas, Nagda, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Berchha, Akodia, Khachrod, Maksi, Meghnagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Limkheda, Chanderia and Laxmibai Nagar.

Read Also
Indore: CCTV Clip Reveals 27-Year-Old Woman Restlessly Walking On Terrace While Talking On Mobile...
article-image

The modernisation efforts aim to provide passengers with upgraded facilities, including improved circulating areas, modernised waiting rooms with 12-metre wide foot-over bridges, lifts, seating arrangements, and air-conditioning.

Additionally, the surfaces and platform cover sheds are being improved and new buildings are being constructed, such as the one at Chittorgarh station, which is being built in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism for Rs 12 crore. To enhance the passenger experience, coach guidance boards have been installed on 28 platforms across 8 stations, providing real-time train information. 

Furthermore, GPS watches are available at 76 stations, train information display boards are available at 14 stations and high-speed free Wi-Fi facilities are available at 79 stations. The redevelopment work is expected to significantly improve the overall passenger experience in the Ratlam Division.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under...

MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under...

Indore: 20-Year-Old Youth Hangs Self After Family Rescued Him From Railway Tracks; Left A Suicide...

Indore: 20-Year-Old Youth Hangs Self After Family Rescued Him From Railway Tracks; Left A Suicide...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP June 29 Weather Updates: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena; Seoni Hits 2.6...

MP June 29 Weather Updates: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Gwalior, Morena; Seoni Hits 2.6...

Indore: CCTV Clip Reveals 27-Year-Old Woman Restlessly Walking On Terrace While Talking On Mobile...

Indore: CCTV Clip Reveals 27-Year-Old Woman Restlessly Walking On Terrace While Talking On Mobile...