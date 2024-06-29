MP: Ratlam Rail Division Poised For Greater Transformation With Rs 340 Crore Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Division of Western Railway Zone is undergoing a massive transformation at a cost of approximately Rs 340 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The redevelopment work is in progress at 15 stations, including Ratlam, Dahod, Dewas, Nagda, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Berchha, Akodia, Khachrod, Maksi, Meghnagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Limkheda, Chanderia and Laxmibai Nagar.

The modernisation efforts aim to provide passengers with upgraded facilities, including improved circulating areas, modernised waiting rooms with 12-metre wide foot-over bridges, lifts, seating arrangements, and air-conditioning.

Additionally, the surfaces and platform cover sheds are being improved and new buildings are being constructed, such as the one at Chittorgarh station, which is being built in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism for Rs 12 crore. To enhance the passenger experience, coach guidance boards have been installed on 28 platforms across 8 stations, providing real-time train information.

Furthermore, GPS watches are available at 76 stations, train information display boards are available at 14 stations and high-speed free Wi-Fi facilities are available at 79 stations. The redevelopment work is expected to significantly improve the overall passenger experience in the Ratlam Division.