MP: Ratlam Municipal Corporation’s annual budget accepted post deliberations

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): After about three hours’ discussion, the annual budget of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) for financial year 2023-24 was accepted. General assembly of corporators of RMC was held on Monday evening which was presided over by RMC president Manisha Sharma.

A total of 15 amendments were mooted by the corporators during discussions but only one proposal was accepted. The proposal forwarded by leader of the ruling party BJP’s Bhagat Singh Bhadoria regarding creation of ‘Mahapaur Nidhi’ with an amount of Rs 3 crore on the lines of funds existed at Bhopal and Indore Nagar Nigam was accepted.

A total of 18 corporators took part in the discussion. Congress corporators raised demands of a new RMC budget and gave their suggestion incorporating new proposals. BJP corporators also took part in the discussion and supported the budget proposals.

RMC Mayor Prahlad Patel said that the budget has been prepared keeping in view the needs of the city. He said that balanced growth in all areas will be achieved.

He said that no new tax has been imposed but RMC receipts will increase following measures of GPS-mapping and others. He said, that promises extended during elections will be fulfilled. Kalikamata Lok and MP 43 food zone will come up in the city.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Court employee found dead in Jhali Talab