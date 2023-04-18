 Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Court employee found dead in Jhali Talab
On searching police found the identity card in the pocket of the deceased, which revealed his identity.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A body of a court employee was found in Jhali Talab at Ratlam District Court, on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Amit Joshi, a 47-year-old Court employee, resident of Vakil colony who worked as an Assistant Grade-3 in the Talbana branch of the District Court.

As per report of Nai Duniya, Amit had arrived at the District Court on Tuesday morning between 10 am to 10.30 am to begin his duty. After spending some time in the court premises, he left for an unknown destination.

After some time, a dead body of a young man was discovered in Jhali Talab, and the police were immediately informed.

ASI Ishaq Mohammad Khan and other police officers reached the spot, and with the help of fire brigade and divers the body was retrieve from the river. On searching police found the identity card in the pocket of the deceased, which revealed his identity. The police have sent Amit's body to the medical college for postmortem.

At present, it is unclear whether Amit committed suicide by jumping into the pond or accidentally fell into the water. The police are investigating the case and trying to piece together the events that led to Amit's untimely demise. Amit's mobile phone is still missing, and the police are trying to locate it to gather more information about the incident.

