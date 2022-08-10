MP Rain Woes: Woman swept away in swollen nullah

Representative Photo | Twitter/ IAF

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was swept away in the waters of a nullah behind her house in the Banganga area on Wednesday evening. It is said that she was dumping domestic waste from her house when she fell into the nullah and was swept away by the gushing waters.

Banganga police station-in-charge Rajendra Soni said the woman, named Durga Jaiswal, 26, a resident of Vishal Nagar, fell into the nullah behind her house around 8 pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that, after cleaning some utensils, she was throwing the waste in the nullah when she lost her balance and fell into the waters. Due to heavy rain in the city, the flow of water in the nullah was high. The woman could not be found till the filing of this report.

23-year-old feared drowned in nullah

A 23-year-old youth was feared drowned in a nullah in the Chandan Nagar area during heavy rain on Wednesday. It is said that the people of the area tried to stop him going near the gushing waters. A rescue team was searching for the youth at the spot till the filing of this report.

Chandan Nagar police station-in-charge Abhay Kumar Nema said the incident took place near the Hanuman Temple at Chandan Nagar around 2 pm. The youth was identified as Jafar Khan, 23, a resident of the Chandan Nagar area who was seen near a bridge during heavy rain in the city.

Jafar reached the water’s edge despite being cautioned by the locals and was swept away by the gushing waters. The people of the area tried to save him but the force of the water was so much and he could not be rescued in time. Later, the police and a rescue team were informed about the incident. Since then, the rescue team has been searching for him.

