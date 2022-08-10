Indore: Mayor tells officials not to construct roads sans storm water lines

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav holds a review meeting of departments at IMC on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, on Tuesday, instructed civic body officials to ensure that the new road plans include a storm water lines provision.

“Wherever new roads are constructed in the city by the corporation, storm water lines should be mandatorily put alongside so that there’s no waterlogging during the monsoon,” he said while holding a review meeting.

Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a review meeting of department-wise works at the IMC headquarters on Tuesday. All the additional municipal commissioners, all deputy municipal commissioners, department heads and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.

Bhargav said that, keeping in view groundwater conservation, a plan should be made to construct such roads in the city where the rainwater from the roadside goes directly into the land so that the groundwater level of the city can increase.

Bhargav, whose first decision as mayor was to release building permissions on up to 1,000 sq.ft plot within 72 hours, said that details of the building permissions released in 72 hours should reach him daily.

The new mayor said a plan should be made for construction of one ideal school in each of the six Assembly constituencies within the municipal limits. Bhargav said the facilities in the ideal schools should be of such a standard that they can match private schools.

In view of environmental protection, Bhargav gave instructions to develop 100 gardens with such facilities as open gyms, walking tracks and so forth by the coming October.

Bhargav said it should be ensured that vegetables and fruits are being sold only from hawkers’ zones and, in case a hawkers’ zone is not available in any ward, then from a selected area.