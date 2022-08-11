MP Rain Woes: Heavy rain affects rail, road connectivity in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainslast night and in the morning lashed the city and rural areas of the district. In Ratlam city, normal life was affected particularly in the low-lying areas due to waterlogging.

Railway movement and road traffic remained affected as the railway movement on the Mumbai-Delhi trunk route between Runkheda and Bangrod railway stations got disrupted following an overhead electrical fault on the downline.

Road connectivity between Ratlam- Jhabua, Ratlam-Banswara, Ratlam-Khachraud and the rural part of the district was cut following incessant rainfall and overflowing of water on the roads.

Railway traffic on the Mumbai-Delhi trunk was also disrupted due to overhead electrical (OHE) fault that occurred on the down line in the morning at about 7.30 am between Runkheda and Bangrod railway station near Ratlam which resulted in the cancellation of the three passenger trains -Ratlam-Nagda, Nagda-Ratlam and Ratlam-Kota while Dahod-Bhopal train was short terminated at Ratlam railway station. Running of the important trains like Avantika Express, Bandra-Udaipur Express, Guwahati- Okha Express, Patna-Ahmadabad Express, and Dehradun Express was also delayed.

Avantika Express going to Indore was halted at Ratlam railway station and departed at about 9.45 am. According to railway information, up line working between Runkheda and Bangrod railway station commenced due to restoration of the OHE on a single line while down line started working at about 10.30 am.

Road traffic also got stopped on Ratlam-Jhabua road due to the overflowing of the culvert at Karmadi. Road connectivity between Ratlam- Banswara was also affected due to the overflowing of the Gangayata nullah. Due to the overflowing of the Kurel River, Ratlam ñKhachraud road connectivity also remained affected. Rainfall during this season in Ratlam city has crossed 21 inches.

