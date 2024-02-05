MP: Protest Against PM Mega Textiles Park; 9 Arrested In Connection With Maha Panchayat In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people, including a zila panchayat representative, were apprehended on Monday in connection with the maha panchayat held on Sunday in protest against PM Mega Textiles Park near Bhainsola village.

They were taken into custody under section 151 of the IPC. However, as they were being transported to jail in a vehicle from the tehsil premises, the family members of the detainees, particularly women and children, blocked the vehicle's path, demanding clarity on the charges before their arrest or immediate release.

Ashok Dawar, the detained zila panchayat representative, disclosed that the arrests stemmed from the tribal community's opposition to the PM Mega Textiles Park near Bhainsola village. Angered by this protest, the authorities took action.

They arrested people, apprehended while conversing at a hotel, were swiftly transported to Badnawar and presented before the SDM, who ordered their incarceration for allegedly inciting unrest. By evening, a sizable crowd, predominantly tribal members, gathered outside the SDM office, protesting the arrests. The detainees remain confined in the vehicle amidst the escalating tensions.