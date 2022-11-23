MP: Priyanka to join Rahul in Burhanpur today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 23, the All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will join her brother in Burhanpur.

Priyanka will come to Indore on Wednesday evening and will go to Burhanpur by road.

“Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra in Burhanpur on Wednesday. She will come to Indore by air with her husband and children and will go to Burhanpur by road,” former chief minister Kamal Nath told reporters in a press conference at Burhanpur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress Committee in Indore has started preparations to welcome Priyanka Gandhi at the city airport.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s security head KB Byju inspected Chimanbagh Ground and Rajwada area along with local Congress leaders on Tuesday morning. He also inspected the route through which Rahul Gandhi would be taken to Chimanbagh Ground where his yatra would stay and issued several directions to the local leaders. Later, he inspected the road between Rajwada and Rau as Gandhi would stop at Rau before entering Indore.

Byju also checked the permission of the yatra including the transport, stay, rally, speakers etc and directed Congressmen to send it to Gandhi's security team.

Congress leaders including former minister Jitu Patwari, Satyanarayan Patel, Rajesh Chokse, Vinay Bakliwal, Pintu Joshi, Shailesh Garg, Amit Chourasiya and others were present during the inspection.

YATRA ROUTE IN THE STATE

Yatra will enter the state on November 23 and will be going across Burhanpur, Khandwa, Indore, Ujjain and Agar Malwa districts and will leave the state on December 4.

Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta said that the yatra will remain in the state for as many as 15 days, but in between three days are reserved for rest.

From Burhanpur the Yatra will reach Khargone and from village Borgaon the Yatra will begin on Thursday. Similarly, the Yatra will start on Friday from village Kherda. After travelling the whole day, the Yatra will reach village Mortakka, district Khandwa.

On November 26, the Yatra will reach Dussehra ground, Mhow of district Indore. On the next day, the Yatra will reach Indore city.

The Yatra will take a day's break on Monday and it will resume the next day on November 29. It will start from Indore city and will reach Sanwer, Indore.

On November 30, the Yatra will begin from Sanwer and will reach Ujjain city. On December 1, the Yatra will start from Ujjain and will reach Jhalaria of Ujjain. On December 2, the Yatra will reach Kasi Bardiya of district Agar Malwa. On December 3, the Yatra will reach Lal Lhedi Agar Malwa and on 4th the Yatra will reach Chanvali Jhalawar of Rajasthan.