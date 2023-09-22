MP: Pregnant Woman Dies During Treatment; Relatives Vandalise District Hospital In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a pregnant woman have been accused of vandalising the district hospital, Burhanpur after the death of the woman due to alleged negligence in treatment.

According to sources, the deceased, Muskan of Ganpati Naka, was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday. On Thursday, her health deteriorated leading to her death. Family members have alleged that not a single doctor was present to treat the patient which consequently led to her death. They also resorted to vandalising the maternity ward.

The family members alleged that because of refusal of treatment and delayed medical attention by doctors, she lost her life. They demanded action against the doctors who they said were supposed to be present for duty. The relatives protested in front of the hospital, demanding strict action against the doctors and the hospital staff.

It is being told that she was referred to Khandwa Hospital due to non availability of doctor. Family members again brought women to the district hospital which led to delay. She allegedly died due to blood clotting in her lungs. Meanwhile, the police reached the scene upon receiving the information. The situation was brought under control after their intervention. Further probe is underway.

