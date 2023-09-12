Madhya Pradesh: As Weather Changes, Hospitals Witness Surge In Viral Fever Cases In Burhanpur

Pixabay

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the weather is changing, the district as well as private hospitals have been witnessing a surge in flu and viral fever cases. CMHO Dr Rajesh Sisodiya reassured that there is no cause for alarm.

There is a suspected outbreak of viral infection in Boharda village, which earlier spread to 35 people. On Monday night, six more persons from the village admitted to the district hospital with similar symptoms.

However, the health department has been vigilant and has been conducting spray drives in the village to combat the menace.

The open drains and lack of hygiene have resulted in an increase in viral cases in the village. The drains were found to be clogged, thus giving rise to mosquito breeding.

The rise in dengue cases also raised concerns over the past week, primarily attributed to flu-like illnesses and fever. Three patients from the village were also tested positive for dengue.

Appealing to residents to take precautionary measures for protection against rain-related diseases, including dengue and malaria, CMHO said medical teams were taking necessary measures to tackle the situation.

He also urged people to remain vigilant, especially as the rainy season is expected to intensify the spread of infections.

