MP: Power distribution capacity of Indore to increase by 55 MW

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), 11 more power grids will be set up in Indore district, which will increase the power distribution capacity by 55 MW. Residents of newly developed colonies and existing consumers would be benefited due to the increase in the power distribution capacity, claimed the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that, under the Centre’s RDSS, 33/11 KV high-level grids will be set up at 11 places in Indore district in the first phase. About Rs 23.5 crore will be spent on these grids.

Tomar has directed superintendent engineer (urban) Manoj Sharma and superintendent engineer (rural) DN Sharma get the grid work completed in time.

Grids of 5-5 MW capacity will be built in the city in the Rasoma area, Jeet Nagar, Dewas Naka, Aerodrome Road, near Super Speciality Hospital, Green Park Colony and on Dhar Road.

Similarly, grids of 5-5 MW capacity will be built in Kampel, Badiyakima, Imlikheda, Rajoda and Limboda Giri in the rural areas of Indore district.