Indore: Courtesy colleges; results of more than 700 BBA students withheld

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Results of more than 700 students pursuing the BBA course could not be released as their colleges did not submit their internal marks to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Two days ago, the university had released the results of the BBA first-year exams. Several students could not find their names in the results list. Some anxious students reached DAVV and asked exam controller Ashesh Tiwari the reason for their names missing in the results.

The students were taken aback when they were informed that their results were withheld as the colleges did not submit their internal marks to DAVV. Tiwari told the aggrieved students that their results would be released when the internal marks were sent by the colleges.

According to the norms, the colleges are supposed to submit internal marks of students at least seven days before commencement of the written examinations. “But about a dozen colleges turned a blind eye to the norm due to which the students found themselves at the receiving end,” said Tiwari.

Supplementary exams from Oct 11

DAVV is going to conduct second- and final-year supplementary examinations of undergraduate courses from the second week of October.

The university has released the exam timetables. While the BA, B.Com and B.Sc. final-year exams will start on October 11, the second-year exams have been scheduled from October 18.

Around 12,000 students will appear in the exams. According to officials, flying squads have also been formed to keep an eye on the exam centres.

