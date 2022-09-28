e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man ends life by hanging himself

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 01:28 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Rau police station area on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from him, so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet.

Rau police station-in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said the deceased had been identified as Rohit Singh Chouhan, a resident of the Pigdambar area.

Ongoing investigations revealed that Rohit had hanged himself from the ceiling late on Monday after which he was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday. The police believe that he took such an extreme step over a family dispute. However, the police are investigating the case to know the exact reason for his suicide.

